Dallas Mavericks star Josh Green is just one small contributor to a proud and ever-growing legacy that Australian basketball continues to build in the nation's capital.
The Olympic bronze medallist and former GWS Giants Academy player is in the capital along with other NBA players, coaches and scouts for the NBA and FIBA's Basketball Without Borders Asia camp.
Off the back of the success of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra with graduates Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels drafted in recent years, over 60 teenagers from around the world - including Australia - will develop their skills at Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport this week.
It's the first time the event has been staged in Canberra.
"It's very important this is here," Green, who participated in the same camp in 2018 in Los Angeles, told The Canberra Times.
"It's super cool that the NBA and FIBA realise what Australia has been able to do for a lot of these basketball players coming through.
"Just having a camp here means a lot to me, as I know it means a lot to every other Australian basketball player. It's been amazing, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the week has in store."
Green is excited to be back in Australia after a whirlwind couple of years since being drafted by the Mavericks in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft.
His first two seasons as a pro were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this last year Green has been in his best form yet, helped by the momentum from the Tokyo Olympics.
Last year - nearly to the day - Green won bronze with the Boomers, and said the experience was pivotal in his development, especially under the mentorship of Canberra legend Patty Mills.
"He's taught me so much, in everything," Green said. "Whether it's on the court or off the court, there's only so much you can be thankful and appreciative of Patty.
"Because the effort he does put in, it just makes the whole environment a lot better, and he's done a very good job of building that in Australia too."
On Monday at the camp, the NBA will host a youth clinic for boys and girls from Indigenous Basketball Australia. The non-profit organisation was founded by Mills and provides pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids to play basketball.
Mills was influential in Australia's dream run last year at the pandemic-delayed Games where they won their very first Olympic medal, not just on the court, but in how he inspired and drove the squad to success instilling a strong Boomers culture.
As a then-20-year-old rookie in the team, it was an unforgettable ride for Green.
"The Olympics and being with him has been some of the best times that I've ever had," the now 21-year-old said. "He's one of the best leaders I've been around.
"He's shaping a really positive route for the next young group coming through to continue to build on the culture."
For Green, opportunities like this to help the next generation of NBA stars at the Basketball Without Borders Asia camp is all part of that culture-building process.
"It's really weird looking back at it. Even just being here right now and talking to these kids is super weird because a couple of years ago, I was here," Green said.
"But it's really awesome, and I love being able to give back because several of these guys and girls, they're going to be in the NBA and WNBA too."
Phoenix Suns up-and-comer Cameron Johnson will be helping the camp participants this week too, and said he was very impressed with the talent hub that Canberra boasts.
"It's awesome. There's so many good players that are coming out of Australia and so many have in the past too," Johnson said. "I played with with Aron Baynes in my rookie year, so this is great to learn about how the game is growing here.
"So after seeing the growth from afar, it's pretty cool to see it up close."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
