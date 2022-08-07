The Canberra Times
Funds to see Canberra build new organics, recycling facilities

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated August 7 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 10:30pm
New organics, recycling facilities for Canberra

Canberra will receive a new large-scale food organics and garden organics facility, as well as a new recycling facility in Hume.

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

