Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney. Macmillan. 352pp. $34.99.
Alice Feeney is a New York Times million-copy bestselling author, whose books have been translated into over 25 languages, and optioned for major screen adaptions, including her novel Rock Paper Scissors, which is being made into a TV series by the producer of The Crown.
Her fifth novel, Daisy Darker, is set in an old Cornish cottage on a lonely spit of land that becomes an island when the tidal sea returns. The owner of the cottage, Beatrice, a successful author of children's books and eccentric grandmother of Daisy Darker, the first-person narrator, has summoned a family gathering.
I was hoping for a family reunion story with chaotic charm, but things soon plunge into something entirely different. In fact, a twisting trail of baffling murders worthy of Agatha Christie. The charm, however, is plentiful. Probably because Feeney's well-honed narrative skills provide frequent witty asides and some cleverly crafted plot-thickening.
"I was born with a broken heart," Daisy announces in the opening sentence. A confession that soon reveals itself to be literal rather than metaphorical, since she has a congenital heart condition that renders her prone to death-like collapses before being revived, often in hospital. Daisy is the youngest of three floral themed daughters: Rose, the eldest, is beautiful and smart "but not without thorns", while Lilly is vain and lazy "and poisonous to some". Their mother is vague and preoccupied and their father, a classical musician, is often absent, with Beatrice the only one whom Daisy believes loves her unconditionally.
The family has scattered in various directions, with the parents separated, and their daughters living distant and independent lives. Beatrice has told them that she has an important announcement, and it is vital that they all attend. Daisy, now a young woman, arrives first, crossing to the cottage at low tide, to wait with her grandmother for the others to follow before the sea returns. There is no cell phone reception, and the landline has been disconnected, because Beatrice, perhaps deliberately, has forgotten to pay the bill. Lilly brings her teenage daughter, Trixie, and the family is joined by a journalist, whom Beatrice had helped when he was a troubled young boy.
With the cast and scene set, Beatrice reveals the gathering's purpose: the reading of her will that promises to astonish and displease (almost) all of them. Then one by one, the murders begin, throwing increasing suspicion on the survivors, quickening the tension, and notching up the degree of fearful disbelief about how the culprit could possibly remain unknown. A stylishly framed mystery, even if the final twist risks overplaying its hand.
