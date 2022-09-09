The Canberra Times
Review

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney review - When there's a will, there's a way ... to murder

By Ian McFarlane
September 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney.

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney. Macmillan. 352pp. $34.99.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.