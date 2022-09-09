The family has scattered in various directions, with the parents separated, and their daughters living distant and independent lives. Beatrice has told them that she has an important announcement, and it is vital that they all attend. Daisy, now a young woman, arrives first, crossing to the cottage at low tide, to wait with her grandmother for the others to follow before the sea returns. There is no cell phone reception, and the landline has been disconnected, because Beatrice, perhaps deliberately, has forgotten to pay the bill. Lilly brings her teenage daughter, Trixie, and the family is joined by a journalist, whom Beatrice had helped when he was a troubled young boy.