Klosterman, who acknowledges that "there is always a disconnect between the world we seem to remember and the world that actually was", notes that "part of the complexity of living through history is the process of explaining things about the past that you never explained to yourself.". Klosterman is Gen X, those born between 1966 an 1981, which he believes to be "the least significant of the canonical demographics", but which "remains the least annoying".

