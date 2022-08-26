The Nineties: A Book by Chuck Klosterman. Penguin. 384pp. $44.95.
Chuck Klosterman, author of several best-selling books on American popular culture, now covers The Nineties, although from an almost totally American perspective.
Klosterman, who acknowledges that "there is always a disconnect between the world we seem to remember and the world that actually was", notes that "part of the complexity of living through history is the process of explaining things about the past that you never explained to yourself.". Klosterman is Gen X, those born between 1966 an 1981, which he believes to be "the least significant of the canonical demographics", but which "remains the least annoying".
The '90s, which Klosterman believes ended on September 11, 2001, might well be the last decade to be able to be defined, like the 1930s Great Depression and the swinging '60s. Klosterman has deliberately subtitled The Nineties "A Book", which highlights the '90s represented the last of the physical analog world before the internet transformed everything into digital. Here we are in a world of landline phones, print newspapers and VHS stores - TV was prominent in defining reality.
Facebook didn't start until 2004, Twitter until 2006 and Instagram didn't launch until 2010. Klosterman writes in the 1990s, "No stories were viral. No celebrity was trending. The world was still big. The country was still vast. You could just be a little person, with your own little life and your own little thoughts. You didn't have to have an opinion, and nobody cared if you did or did not".
Even in his largely restricted American context, Klosterman has a lot to get through. His approach is entertaining, eccentric, eclectic: episodic not chronological, with the decade often seen through musical and cultural prisms. Comments on political and social issues are often juxtaposed with analyses of music, for example, of Billy Ray Cyrus and Kurt Cobain.
Not for Klosterman, Francis Fukuyama's "end of history". The implosion of the Soviet Union receives little commentary compared to analyses of the impact of TV shows like Seinfeld and movies like The Matrix. The Blair Witch Project is mentioned but not Tony Blair. Image takes precedence over power. American politics covered include Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill, Bill Clinton, the Oklahoma City bombing, Ross Perot and Ralph Nader.
The Nineties is not a decade-long history in the style of Frank Bongiorno's The Eighties, rather it's a wide-ranging. unconventional interpretation of the calm before the storm: "It was the end to an age when we controlled technology more than technology controlled us".
