As we age our skin changes. It can become drier, which can lead to roughness, scaling, and itchiness. This can develop into eczema.



Before we continue, we should first state that it is important to have your medical practitioner diagnose your eczema before deciding on a management plan.

"Eczema risk can be reduced by avoiding your skin becoming too dry, like sitting directly in front of a heat source for extended periods," said pharmacist Rhonda Warne. Photo: Shutterstock

As for it's likely cause "although the emergence of atopic eczema can be a result of aging, eczema risk can be reduced by avoiding your skin becoming too dry, like sitting directly in front of a heat source for extended periods, which can be difficult to avoid in winter," said Rhonda Warne, owner and pharmacist at Cincotta Discount Chemist, Dickson.

However, Rhonda says there are many ways to help alleviate dry and itchy skin.



"Moisturisers that target dry and eczema prone skin can be used daily as both a treatment and preventative measure. Topical corticosteroids can also be used to help relieve inflammation and redness from flare ups, but are typically only used for short periods of time, reverting to moisturises once the eczema settles."



In addition to applying topical products, "taking fewer baths or showers, and using warm water which is less drying than hot water can help," Rhonda said.



"You can also try using a humidifier, an appliance that adds moisture to a room, preventing your skin from becoming too dry."

Additionally, there are other factors beyond dry skin which can increase your risk of eczema.

"Some cases of eczema occurring in older adults can be caused by various over the counter and prescription drugs," Rhonda said.



"Medications treating high blood pressure (hypertension) for example, have been shown to cause an increase in the pervasiveness of eczema in patients.

