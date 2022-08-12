Two new exhibitions - one of paintings, one of porcelain - are on at Beaver Galleries. In By the light of the sky, Peter Boggs is working with the impact of light on the mood of the Boboli Gardens in Florence. He says, "I began to find myself thinking more broadly and conceptually about these gardens - to see them more universally, more symbolically." In Solace, ceramicist Sandra Black combines abstract and organic shapes with fluid patterns to decorate her porcelain vessels with delicate scenes inspired by her childhood landscape of Western Australia. The exhibitions are on until August 27. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
The United Nations named 2022 the International Year of Glass. It's apt, then, that the launch of National Science Week on Saturday August 13 at 10am is at Canberra Glassworks. This year's program theme at the Glassworks is "Glass: More than meets the eye". The launch will kick off a week-long program that explores the science of glass in art and everyday life, with live demonstrations of glass blowing and neon bending. For more information see canberraglassworks.com.
Here's a call-out to theatre artists - such as writers, actors, directors, musicians, designers, dancers and video artists - in the ACT and surrounding areas. Artists who are interested in partnering and collaborating with The Street Theatre to develop concept treatments for work to be produced by The Street in its spaces are invited to apply to Early Phase 2022. It offers two artists a supported collaborative concept development process to take the glimmer of an idea, feeling, or impulse through to concept treatment (or first draft). This early phase will be supported through bespoke development frameworks that reflect the needs of the development and artist/s with practical investigations, reflection, conversation and collective sharing. An artist payment of $5000 is provided along with access to creative space (COVID-19 restrictions will apply). Work can also be undertaken via online platforms and monthly meetings will guide the articulation and clarification of ideas. There will be the opportunity to pitch the concept to a panel of producers from the Australian live theatre sector. Applications close on August 29, 2022. See: thestreet.org.au/artists/early-phase.
The latest work by ACT playwright Ruth Pieloor is a collaboration with local and regional artists, combining clowning, puppetry, dialogue and an original score, to share a heroine's relationship with dementia. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, August 17-20, various times. Recommended for ages 14+. See: theq.net.au.
This weekend is your last chance to catch Everyman Theatre's production of the Robert Askins comedy about a Christian puppet ministry that gets disrupted when one of the puppets, Tyrone, takes on a foul-mouthed and frightening life of its own. Not suitable for children. ACT HUB, Saturday August 13 at 2pm and 7.30pm. See: acthub.com.au/hand-to-god.
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason shot to global fame after his performance at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. On his first Australian tour, he is joined by his pianist sister Isata in the first half of the program and in the second half, all seven musical siblings will perform. The program will feature works by Schubert, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Gershwin and other composers. The Kanneh-Masons will perform at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, August 14 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra Repertory Society's production of the William Shakespeare tragedy about a boy and a girl from feuding families who fall in love has its final performances at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) on Saturday August 13 at 2pm and 8pm. See: canberrarep.org.au.
This long-running international show will give you the opportunity to relive the 1990s through the hits of the Spice Girls - Stop, Say You'll Be There, Who Do You Think You Are, Viva Forever and more - on Wednesday August 17 at the "B" (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) at 7pm. See: theq.net.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
