The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art

Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from August 13, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Boggs' exhibition is on at Beaver Galleries until August 27. Picture: Supplied

Boggs and Black at Beaver

Two new exhibitions - one of paintings, one of porcelain - are on at Beaver Galleries. In By the light of the sky, Peter Boggs is working with the impact of light on the mood of the Boboli Gardens in Florence. He says, "I began to find myself thinking more broadly and conceptually about these gardens - to see them more universally, more symbolically." In Solace, ceramicist Sandra Black combines abstract and organic shapes with fluid patterns to decorate her porcelain vessels with delicate scenes inspired by her childhood landscape of Western Australia. The exhibitions are on until August 27. See: beavergalleries.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.