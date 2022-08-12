Here's a call-out to theatre artists - such as writers, actors, directors, musicians, designers, dancers and video artists - in the ACT and surrounding areas. Artists who are interested in partnering and collaborating with The Street Theatre to develop concept treatments for work to be produced by The Street in its spaces are invited to apply to Early Phase 2022. It offers two artists a supported collaborative concept development process to take the glimmer of an idea, feeling, or impulse through to concept treatment (or first draft). This early phase will be supported through bespoke development frameworks that reflect the needs of the development and artist/s with practical investigations, reflection, conversation and collective sharing. An artist payment of $5000 is provided along with access to creative space (COVID-19 restrictions will apply). Work can also be undertaken via online platforms and monthly meetings will guide the articulation and clarification of ideas. There will be the opportunity to pitch the concept to a panel of producers from the Australian live theatre sector. Applications close on August 29, 2022. See: thestreet.org.au/artists/early-phase.