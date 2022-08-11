The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from August 13, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Author events

August 14: Former head of Australia's consular service, Ian Kemish, will discuss The Consul, his book about recent Australian foreign affairs challenges, with former Australian ambassador Richard Rigby at Muse at 3pm. Tickets: $10 general/$40 (entry and a copy of the book). musecanberra.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.