A public servant has admitting throwing a glass which cut a bartender's hand in "a moment of madness" after he was refused more wine.
Chisholm man Bryce McJannett, 62, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning and pleaded guilty to an assault charge over an incident in March.
The court was told McJannett was attending a wedding reception at the Chifley's Bar and Grill, inside Hotel Kurrajong in Barton, when he was informed the bar had closed after he requested another glass of wine.
McJannett said "f--- you" and threw an empty glass at a bartender, who was then seen staring at his hand and showing it to a colleague.
Prosecutor Hannah Lee said the bartender's hand had been cut open and he was bleeding.
Staff later asked McJannett to leave, but he did not and the police were called.
McJannett's lawyer, Andrew Fraser, argued the assault was a "split-second moment of frustration" and a "moment of madness", during which McJannett "felt only mildly intoxicated".
The court heard McJannett, a grandfather with an "ancient" drink-driving conviction, held a senior position at a government trade agency.
Mr Fraser argued the 62-year-old should nevertheless be given a non-conviction order for this offending.
Ms Lee opposed a non-conviction order, arguing the hand injury could have impacted the bartender's ability to work and saying the victim was assaulted at his workplace.
Magistrate Robert Cook noted that while drunken "offending is prevalent within the territory" and "should be denounced", McJannett was "acting totally impulsively" and had later apologised for his behaviour.
Mr Cook sentenced McJannett to a non-conviction order and fined him $800, with a month to pay.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
