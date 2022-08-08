Efficient Magpies setting hot pace

Collingwood's formline is akin to a good racehorse ... the Magpies keep finding the finish line.
Taking the racing analogy further, there is about 600 metres to go in the AFL version of the Melbourne Cup and they are showing no signs of dropping off the pace.
Unlike recent seasons the Magpies are playing with dare, moving the ball with speed and precision, particularly by hand, and there is an even spread of talent.
There is a striking similarity to the style that took Richmond to three premierships in four years, with the Pies' game built on pressure and fierce tackling to keep the ball within the forward 50.
Clearly those are elements coach Craig McRae and head of strategy Justin Leppitsch, who worked together at Punt Rd during the Tigers' successful period, have brought to Collingwood.
Collingwood does not need too many opportunities to hurt opposition teams, with the efficiency inside 50 a key factor in its remarkable rise up the ladder.
In one of the best games this season the Magpies' intoxicating style eventually wore down Melbourne to record their 11th straight victory.
The Pies have a good mixture of experienced players who are delivering consistently, complemented by a group of youngsters whose stocks are rising by the week.
Nick Daicos is a shoo-in for the Rising Star award and the teenager must be in contention for All-Australian honours in a stellar debut season.
Are the Magpies premiership contenders? At the very least a top-four finish is likely and from there anything is possible.
After startling revelations from former Crows Eddie Betts, Josh Jenkins and Bryce Gibbs, clearly previous investigations by the AFL Integrity Unit and SafeWork SA into Adelaide's ill-fated pre-season camp more than four years ago were woefully inadequate.
It is not good enough for the League and the club to issue apologies to Betts and his former teammates in the wake of the publication of the retired star's autobiography.
The AFL Players Association should also take responsibility for not providing enough support for the Crows players. The AFLPA needed to make their health and wellbeing a priority well before the latest disclosures.
The horrendous events at the camp have caused long-term psychological trauma for several participants including Betts, Jenkins and Gibbs.
Football director Mark Ricciuto, the only senior off-field figure who remains at the Crows since the camp, has been keen to sweep everything under the carpet about these recent revelations.
How the former captain, 1998 premiership player and 2003 Brownlow Medallist has somehow survived the cull and maintained his position is one of football's great mysteries.
Move on Roo ... and all steps should be taken to ensure by everyone including the AFL, AFLPA and the clubs that this never occurs again.
Josh Kennedy deserves to be acknowledged as one of the AFL's best forwards this century as he confirmed with his stunning eight-goal haul in his farewell game.
Unfortunately for West Coast and Kennedy, there wasn't a perfect finish with Adelaide prevailing narrowly, but the Eagles key forward provided a final lasting memory in front of adoring supporters at home.
Kennedy, who turns 35 later this month, returned to WA as part of the deal that sent Chris Judd to Carlton and he has been a superb servant of West Coast over 15 seasons.
The fourth selection in the 2005 national draft was initially reluctant to leave the Blues, who could and should have fought much harder to retain his services.
While Judd helped resurrect Carlton's fortunes briefly, Kennedy developed into a wonderful leader in attack, being an important component of West Coast's 2018 premiership team.
As the club's leading goalkicker with 712 in 271 games with two Coleman Medals and three All-Australian blazers to his name, 'JK' retires as an Eagles great.
Cricket Australia should issue an ultimatum to David Warner, Chris Lynn and other high-profile players who might be lured by the big bucks in overseas T20 competitions and bypass the Big Bash League.
If players want to compete in the new leagues in South Africa or the United Arab Emirates which will be locking horns with the BBL early next year, that's their prerogative, but their first obligation should be to foster the home-grown product.
Warner and Lynn are reaching the twilight of their careers and are entitled to look after themselves, but the ageing stars should be reminded they got their start with local clubs before graduating to state and international level.
If contracts have to be revised, remuneration increased and incentives provided to keep stars in the BBL, CA must act quickly to prevent a player drain.
It is easy to understand why Australian players are chasing more lucrative contracts elsewhere while BBL franchises spend outrageous amounts on overseas imports who are hardly big attractions and merely boosting their superannuation.
The Seven Network has launched legal proceedings against CA in a bid to back out of its six-year broadcasting deal, with the major issue understood to be the declining standard of the domestic T20 competition in the past two seasons.
Has Howard got it right? Email: howardkotton11@gmail.com; Twitter: @hpkotton59
Howard Kotton has been a journalist for 43 years, working in various parts of Australia and overseas on assignment. He has spent the past 13 years as a senior journalist with the AFL Record and has co-written two books on former AFL players David Rhys-Jones and Warwick Capper
