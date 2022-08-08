The Canberra Times
Canberra auctions: Monash home sells for $895,000 after bidder-vendor negotiations

By Sara Garrity
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:48am
6 Hickson Place, Monash

A family home in Monash sold under the hammer on Saturday for $895,000 after a single bidder negotiated back and forth with the vendors during the auction.

