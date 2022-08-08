The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Birdsnest opens up its Cooma warehouse doors

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:13am, first published 1:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A glimpse into the backroom operation of Birdsnest in Cooma. Picture: Jay Cronan

Put this one in your diary, ladies. Birdsnest in Cooma is opening up its warehouse for a special sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.