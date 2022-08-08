Put this one in your diary, ladies. Birdsnest in Cooma is opening up its warehouse for a special sale.
While the business is mostly online, Birdsnest will have an in-person market day in its Cooma warehouse on Saturday, September 3 from 8am to 1pm. It is also offering samples, seconds, rehatched and vintage styles.
And 50 per cent of sales will be donated to Save The Children's Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Birdsnest is an example of regional businesses taking on the world with online sales.
Founder Jane Cay now employs 150 people in the high country town where she was born and raised.
The business also recently expanded into the tourism sector proper, opening boutique accommodation in the town.
Canberrans are frequent visitors to the Birdsnest bricks and mortar store, but the warehouse opening is a special treat.
Birdsnest is at 232 Sharp Street (at the top of the main street) in Cooma.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
