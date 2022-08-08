Penny Wong has not spoken to her Taiwanese counterparts over fears of escalating Chinese aggression, but has called for "calm to be restored" in the region.
Beijing this weekend tested high-powered missiles in the Taiwan Strait and near Japan, launched in retaliation to US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Canberra on Monday, with the pair discussing the growing instability in the region.
Minister Wong revealed she had not spoken to the Taiwanese government in the last few days, and did not answer directly when asked whether she intended to.
"We will continue to act in ways consistent with our long-standing, bipartisan one-China policy. I think our public statements are clear," she said on Monday.
Beijing was infuriated by a trilateral statement - signed by Australia, the US, and Japan - warning the tests could "gravely affect international peace and stability" and demanding they immediately cease.
The Chinese embassy on Sunday accused Australia of "unacceptable ... finger-pointing", describing the US as the "biggest saboteur and destabiliser" in the Taiwan Strait.
But Minister Wong reiterated calls for restraint in the region, saying it was vital the "temperature is lowered and calm is restored".
She stressed Australia was "not the only country" wary of the potential for escalation, insisting its national interests had not changed.
"The region is concerned about the risk of conflict," she said.
"We will continue to, in a calm and considered way, articulate our national interests. What I would say is our interests are the interests of the region, and that is restraint and de-escalation."
A notable absence from the statement was India, the fourth member of the Quad, raising questions over whether New Delhi had declined to participate.
Minister Wong would not be drawn on whether New Delhi was approached to contribute before the trilateral statement was issued, but said "we engage closely" with the Indian government.
Taiwan, viewed by Beijing as part of China, was braced for escalation, with its military last week revealing it was "preparing for without seeking war".
Speaker Pelosi defied warnings from Beijing to travel to Taiwan during a tour of South-East Asia, promising not to allow China to "isolate" the island.
She became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in over two decades.
The Chinese Communist Party has consistently reserved itself the right to use violence to quell Taiwan's independence movement.
In a statement released by the Chinese embassy on Sunday, Beijing described itself as a "victim" of "political provocation" from the US, and claimed the military response was designed to safeguard China from separatist movements stoked by the visit.
"The incidents prove the US to be the biggest saboteur and destabiliser of peace in the Taiwan Strait, and the biggest troublemaker to regional stability," it said.
"It is the US that should be condemned."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
