A man has died in Canberra with COVID, but cases are continuing to ease in the national capital.
The daily number of known new COVID-19 cases remains under 1000 for the 10th day in a row.
A man in his 70s has died with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday, ACT Health reports. This brings to death tally to 102.
There were 509 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. That dropped the seven-day rolling average from 657 to 642.
Canberra hospitals were caring for 144 patients with COVID-19, including five people in intensive care and one on ventilation. The number of hospitalisations has increased by four since the previous day. The number in intensive care is unchanged.
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 195,621.
The ACT has 3795 known active cases of coronavirus, about 150 fewer than the day before. Of the new cases, 299 were reported through PCR tests and 210 as a result of rapid tests.
Double vaccinated people aged over five make up 77.9 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over who are triple-vaxxed rose to 77.7 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose has hit 51 per cent.
NSW has recorded 7648 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday. The state reported four deaths with more than 2200 people in hospital and 59 in the ICU.
Victoria has reported one death and 4911 new infections. There were 657 people in hospital, 37 of those in intensive care to 8pm Sunday.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
