Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Calwell.
No one was home when the fire started but the house has been significantly damaged, says an Emergency Services Agency spokesperson.
ACT Fire and Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service and ACT Policing are on the scene on Downard Street. The first fire truck arrived at 12.02pm.
Firefighters have contained the fire which has caused significant damage to the house. Due to partial structural roof collapse, they are working on extinguishing hotspots from outside of the building.
There are no reported injuries from the scene. Downard Road is currently closed between Tatchell Street and Casey Crescent. The community is asked to avoid the area.
More to come.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
