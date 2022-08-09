Hugh White, emeritus professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University, has written a chilling essay, Sleepwalk to War. Australia's Unthinking Alliance with America. It questions Australia's decision to throw its lot in with the US, which he says cannot win a war with China over Taiwan. "Canberra's rhetoric helps raise the risk of the worst outcome for Australia: a war between China and America, in which we are likely to be involved," White says. "Over the past decade, and without any serious discussion, Australian governments have come to believe that America should go to war with China if necessary to preserve US primacy in Asia, and that Australia should, as a matter of course, go to war with it."