The Cold War is over, and let's not forget who is the stable power

Poor old Jenna Price must really be down on Christians if she has to devote a whole article on dishing out Christianity. She states that only 38 per cent of Australians claim Christianity as their faith. I would have thought this number is still relatively high considering all the backlash they receive from people in the media like Price. That 38 per cent is still by far the most popular religion in this country. The leftist media in this country, particularly the tax-funded ABC, spend a disordinate amount of time airing negative programs against Christianity. Programs like Four Corners that crucified Cardinal Pell even though he was shown to be innocent in the High Court along with trying to portray rapists as predominantly white, Christian men when per capita the exact opposite is true, but this somehow escapes the always biased against conservatives ABC.