The Cold War is over, and let's not forget who is the stable power

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 7:45pm
How close should we bind ourselves to the United States and its military exploits? Picture: Shutterstock

It's hard to take John Menadue (Letters, August 7) seriously with his penny-ante railing against America, the only stable power that can and is willing to enforce some semblance of international democracy and rule of law, despite the cost in lives and treasure, and some inevitable cockamamie abuse from the sidelines.

