The Australian Taxation Office is offering 2021 and 2022 school leavers in Canberra on-the-job training and a starting salary of almost $51,000 plus super.
Applications are now open for the ATO's School Leaver program which goes for 12 months and gives successful candidates a foot in the door of the public service. There's also a chance to progress to APS 2 on completion of the program.
Advertisement
The ATO is looking for applicants with good computer and communication skills.
READ MORE:
ATO Assistant Commissioner Kristy Dam said the program offered school leavers a way to kick off their careers, while gaining skills in a hands-on and supportive environment.
"The ATO is a big organisation with so many interesting potential career paths. If you're not sure where your career may be heading or you're not currently planning to go to uni, the ATO is a great option. We're a diverse organisation where you can make big things happen," Ms Dam said.
The program is also on offer to school leavers from Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Traralgon, Gosford and Newcastle.
Applications close on September 5.
For more details and to apply, go to ato.gov.au/schoolleaver
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.