What's on this weekend in Canberra from August 12 to 14, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Ben Portsmouth will do an Elvis Presley tribute show. Picture: Supplied

This is Elvis

Tribute artist Ben Portsmouth is touring to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. In August 2012, Portsmouth won the Elvis Presley Enterprises "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest" in Memphis, Tennessee, the only artist from outside the US to win the title since the contest began in 2007. The show is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Sunday, August 14 at 8pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au

