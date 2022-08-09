Tribute artist Ben Portsmouth is touring to commemorate the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. In August 2012, Portsmouth won the Elvis Presley Enterprises "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest" in Memphis, Tennessee, the only artist from outside the US to win the title since the contest began in 2007. The show is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Sunday, August 14 at 8pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au
This weekend is your last chance to catch Everyman Theatre's production of the Robert Askins comedy about a Christian puppet ministry that gets disrupted when one of the puppets, Tyrone, takes on a foul-mouthed and frightening life of its own. It's a raunchy comedy that is not suitable for children. ACT HUB, Friday August 12 at 7.30pm, Saturday August 13 at 2 and 7.30pm. See: acthub.com.au/hand-to-god
On Saturday, August 13 from 3pm to 8pm, Canberra Potters will present Fired Up 2022: a festival celebrating Canberra's ceramics community. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in pre-booked user experiences such as "Have a Go, Have a Throw" where visitors get to try making objects on the pottery wheel. Resident artists will throw open their studios and welcome visitors into the makers world and offer an opportunity to purchase original artwork directly from the maker. canberrapotters.com.au
This 1987 cult black comedy, written and directed by Bruce Robinson, is about two out-of-work actors - the anxious, luckless Marwood - the "I" of the title (Paul McGann), and his acerbic, alcoholic friend, Withnail (Richard E Grant). They spend their days drifting between their squalid flat, the unemployment office and the pub and decide to rejuvenate after a bender by taking a holiday at the country house of Withnail's flamboyantly gay uncle, Monty (Richard Griffiths). MA15+, 107 minutes. Arc Cinema, Friday, August 12 at 8pm. Screening in 35mm. nfsa.gov.au
Presented By Gungahlin Arts And Woden Arts, the August workshop is conducted by botanical artist Cheryl Hodges. Explore the beauty, variation and natural imperfection of our local Eucalypt species through the medium of watercolour. Hodges will take participants through a series of techniques including wet-in-wet and wet on dry and show how to build up intensity of colour through layers of watery paint and add in final details with a dry brush technique to create watercolour gum leaves. $20 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people. It's on at Woden Library on Saturday, August 13 from 9.30am to 12.30pm. tuggeranongarts.com
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
