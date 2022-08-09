Presented By Gungahlin Arts And Woden Arts, the August workshop is conducted by botanical artist Cheryl Hodges. Explore the beauty, variation and natural imperfection of our local Eucalypt species through the medium of watercolour. Hodges will take participants through a series of techniques including wet-in-wet and wet on dry and show how to build up intensity of colour through layers of watery paint and add in final details with a dry brush technique to create watercolour gum leaves. $20 per person. Classes are capped at 12 people. It's on at Woden Library on Saturday, August 13 from 9.30am to 12.30pm. tuggeranongarts.com