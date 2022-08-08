The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dickson and Gungahlin college students create new messages for Light Rail Safety week

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rail Safety Week is in full swing and new safety messages for the light rail have been designed by Canberra students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.