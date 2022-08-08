Rail Safety Week is in full swing and new safety messages for the light rail have been designed by Canberra students.
The work - by Dickson College students Teagan Wood, Ricky Bray and Lachlan Gibb and Emma Morris from Gungahlin College - will be displayed on each side of two of the light rail vehicles.
Advertisement
And, for the first time, Canberrans will be given the opportunity to vote for their favourite design by scanning the QR codes on the posters.
More than 10 million passengers have used Canberra's light rail since April 2019 - with Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel urging passengers to stay alert and limit their distractions when using the service.
"Thanks to all the students who participated, for their exceptional efforts developing artwork which speaks to all public transport users," Mr Steel said.
"Please keep an eye out for these important safety messages travelling up and down the light rail corridor."
Student Teagan Wood said she created a cartoon character to help keep people off the tracks.
"I wanted to create something fun and engaging and something that people would really like to look at," she said.
Another work changed the old saying "Step on a crack, break your mother's back" to "Step on a track, break your mother's heart", driving home the safety message,
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.