Some of Australia's best chefs are delivering dinner to your door via a new system called FIX, from Peter Gilmore to Lennox Hastie, Brian Murray, Paul Carmichael and Food & Wine favourite Analiese Gregory who was here in 2021 for Good Food Month.
You can choose from FIX Chef Dining Experience where the chefs prepare everything they can and all you need to do is a little bit of prep before serving. Three course dinners for two start from $200 and the servings are very generous.
Each experience includes how-to videos from each chef with a quick video on a component of the dish to bring the chef into their home and show them a tip, and a "Meet the producer" video highlighting a piece of produce in the box to create the connection between the diner and the amazing regenerative farmers and passionate producers ingredients have been sourced from. There's even a playlist to set the mood.
The FIX Freezer Stash is another option where five ready-made meals are delivered for your freezer. From Gilmore's crispy red duck curry to Carmichael's pumpkin and chickpea curry, it's $198 for the five meals which serve two to four.
The FIX Store includes the chefs go-to products that are either their own home recipes (and not available anywhere else) such as Brian Murray's ultimate roast chook, Lennox Hastie's smoked butter, Gregory's truffle honey and Gilmore's crumpets.
There will also be drinks pairings to each of the Chef Dining Experiences from FINK Wine Director Amanda Yallop, and cocktails made in collaboration with PS40 (on World's 50 Best list), available in the FIX. Store.
Delivering to Canberra (Friday and Saturday) and selected regional areas nationwide.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
