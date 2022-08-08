The Canberra Times
Peter Gilmore and Analiese Gregory among the chefs cooking for FIX. meal delivery available in Canberra

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
August 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Enjoy a night in with a meal prepared by one of Australia's best chefs. Picture: Nikki To

Some of Australia's best chefs are delivering dinner to your door via a new system called FIX, from Peter Gilmore to Lennox Hastie, Brian Murray, Paul Carmichael and Food & Wine favourite Analiese Gregory who was here in 2021 for Good Food Month.

