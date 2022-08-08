Get the most value with the right energy plan

Taking a deep dive into the details of your energy plan is an excellent place to start to save money.

With interest rates rising and the cost of living hitting an all-time high, more and more Australians are looking for ways to get the most value from every dollar they spend.

When it comes to becoming judicious with your monthly budget, your energy plan is an excellent place to start.



Consider a sustainable gas provider such as Elgas. With temperatures low and the cost of living high - here's how to choose the right energy plan to get the most from your gas consumption.

What is LPG?

LPG is liquid petroleum gas. It consists mainly of propane and is used to power heating, hot water and cooking systems in homes and businesses. LPG is placed under pressure and then placed in cylinders. Once the pressure is released, the LPG becomes a gas.

Benefits of switching to LPG at home

Opting for natural comes with several service charges and hidden expenses. In comparison, here are some tangible benefits of LPG.

LPG is considered an energy-efficient fuel due to its high calorific value. It is therefore, a great option to heat your home.



Compared to natural gas, LPG burns at a higher temperature with little gas heat loss during use and clean output. So, no matter how big the room, you can ensure every corner will feel warm and cosy.

There's also no peak and off-peak pricing, so no matter how cold it gets in the winter, you can trust that'll you be able to heat your house without blowing the bank.

1 Instant hot water

This efficiency also applies to hot water. When the water passes through a tankless hot water system using LPG, it instantly heats, and you have hot water within seconds. This efficiency reduces the cost of operating a hot water system.

2 Convenience

LPG gas is a popular fuel source in regional and rural Australia because of its convenience.

Because it's stored in cylinders, it can be easily transported and stored without requiring a natural gas network or pipelines. It also means you can manage the cost of your energy by tracking its usage and budget in advance for its delivery.



With over 40 service centres around Australia and almost 400 LPG tankers and cylinder trucks, Elgas always ensures rapid supply and reliable delivery.

3 Sustainable

LPG gas is a sustainable energy option to heat your home, water and cooking equipment. It's colourless and odourless at room temperature, non-toxic, non-corrosive and does not produce harmful emissions. The switch to LPG could halve the cost of energy and household greenhouse gas emissions in Australia.

4 Pricing plan options

Going with the right plan can make a marked difference to your budget management.



Elgas' variable plan offers a massive $120 discount ($40 off your first three bottles) with a market-based pricing that may change as per market conditions. This plan is ideal for customers who can absorb the increased costs or tweak consumption in case of a price increase.



For those who'd like to plan for a while, Elgas' fixed price plan lets you lock prices for a 24-month period.



Finally, for the eco-conscious, Elgas' Green plan allows 100 per cent carbon neutral LPG consumption with fixed prices for 12 months.

But what's right for you isn't necessarily what's right for everyone else. Finding the right energy plan will help you manage your energy budget better. If you switch to LPG, the Elgas team will help you find the right plan for you.