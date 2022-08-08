The federal government has thrown its support behind the next wire-free stage of Canberra's light rail, in the strongest indication to date it will back the project's complex path through the parliamentary zone.
ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel has met federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King three times in the last week, in a sign the ACT could secure further financial support for its landmark project.
Advertisement
Mr Steel and Ms King will on Tuesday jointly announce a $181.2 million package of funding for light rail.
The money will fund a depot expansion, extra vehicles and battery retrofitting for the existing fleet, enabling it to eventually operate without wires through the parliamentary triangle.
The ACT has bought five extra light rail vehicles, which will be delivered from next year.
The expanded fleet will allow Canberra Metro, the route operator, to upgrade the existing fleet of 14 vehicles with batteries to allow for future wire-free running.
The Mitchell light rail depot will also be expanded before the new vehicles are delivered so maintenance work can be carried out on the larger fleet.
Mr Steel said retrofitting the light rail vehicles for wire-free running showed the government was committed to delivering the project.
"The five new vehicles will be built for Canberra's future light rail system and the work to install batteries on the existing fleet will take place here in Canberra, supporting local jobs," Mr Steel said.
Moving to add batteries to the existing fleet shows the territory government is confident it will secure the approvals required to extend the route to Woden.
The government is due to submit the environmental assessment and works approval application to the National Capital Authority last year.
The authority in March approved plans to raise London Circuit which will allow light rail to extend from the city to Lake Burley Griffin.
The works will raise London Circuit six metres to be in line with Commonwealth Avenue, changing the current split-level, overpass-underpass configuration into a level intersection.
It will also allow for the light rail line to be extended from its current terminus at Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park, before an eventual extension to Woden.
Ms King said the Commonwealth understood the importance of investing in reliable and efficient transport.
"This is another significant step in a project that will reduce congestion and improve travel times," Ms King said.
The federal government had already committed $132.5 million to stage 2A of light rail - which connects the city centre with Commonwealth park.
The Commonwealth expects that stage of the project to begin in 2024 and be completed by early 2026.
The ACT government said, before the federal election, it would ask a federal Labor government for more funding for light rail, after the party walked back its 2019 pledge to chip in $200 million if it had been elected.
Advertisement
The ACT's Labor senator, Katy Gallagher, said a Labor government could continue discussions with the ACT once it was clear what a $132.5 million light rail commitment made under the Coalition would cover.
"This is a project obviously we're incredibly committed to, considering I started it when I was in ACT government, but I think we also have to be responsible with commitments that are being made," Senator Gallagher said during the campaign.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Mr Steel confirmed the territory would push for more Commonwealth funding after federal Labor was elected.
"We now have a government that is going to open the door to have a conversation about getting our fair share of funding in the ACT, which we haven't had under the previous Coalition government," he said.
Advertisement
The ACT government in February 2020 revealed it would push ahead with wire-free light rail from the current Alinga Street terminus to Commonwealth Park as part of stage 2A.
Wire-free running is expected to significantly increase the cost of the project, but came after Chief Minister Andrew Barr earlier said it should be limited to areas where it was absolutely necessary.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.