The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Federal government backs wire-free light rail vehicles to cross Lake Burley Griffin

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
August 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra light rail passengers pictured leaving tram on Alinga street. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The federal government has thrown its support behind the next wire-free stage of Canberra's light rail, in the strongest indication to date it will back the project's complex path through the parliamentary zone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.