Cricket: Canberran Zoe Cooke re-signs with Brisbane Heat in WBBL

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 9 2022 - 12:00am
Zoe Cooke bowls for the ACT Meteors. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

ACT Meteors pace bowler Zoe Cooke has re-signed for a second season with the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League.

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

