ACT Meteors pace bowler Zoe Cooke has re-signed for a second season with the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League.
The 26-year-old joined the team last summer and though she didn't didn't play with the Heat, she impressed the club with her performance at training and for the Meteors in the WNCL season that followed the WBBL.
Cooke finished with 12 wickets at 15.58 from eight games for the Meteors last season, including a standout 3-for-5 wicket haul against Victoria.
"Zoe is an absolute champion human being,'' Heat coach Ashley Noffke said.
"She brought an enormous sense of perspective to the group and made the most of every opportunity, even when she wasn't in the playing XI."
"It was great to see her have a strong WNCL season after the WBBL. She's a skilful player and we are fortunate to have her in the group again."
The Heat also confirmed the signing of teenage leg-spinner Grace Parsons, with one more contract announcement to come before their squad is finalised.
Cooke and the Heat commence the eighth installment of the WBBL on October 13 against the Sydney Sixers in Mackay.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
