Drivers caught hooning on Canberra's streets could have their cars crushed or sold under laws being mulled by the ACT's Transport Minister.
Chris Steel said he was particularly interested in tough anti-hooning laws as part of a review of penalties in the ACT for traffic and dangerous driving offences.
Advertisement
"We're very keen to look at the current seizure and impoundment provisions for vehicles that are involved in the commission of a crime, particularly hooning offences and excessive speeding in racing type offences," Mr Steel told The Canberra Times.
"In particular, we want to look at the laws that currently exist in Victoria - anti-hooning laws - where vehicles are not just seized and impounded, but also potentially sold or crushed as a deterrent to those crimes."
Mr Steel said he had also tasked a government review with considering the penalties for excessive speeding in the ACT.
"I want to look at the range of penalties available, including automatic driver disqualification, licence disqualifications, whether they should be applied to more offences on our roads, and I also want to look at a range of other matters as well," he said.
Mr Steel said the territory government would carefully consider any recommendations from a Legislative Assembly inquiry into dangerous driving.
Prison sentences, fines and vehicle sanctions will be considered as part of the standing committee on justice and community safety inquiry, along with the effectiveness of rehabilitation and driver re-education at reducing recidivism.
However, road safety and tougher-sentencing advocate Tom McLuckie, whose son Matthew McLuckie was the blameless victim killed in a head-on impact with a stolen car on Hindmarsh Drive in May, last week said while the discussion at an Assembly level was important, he was not hopeful of it bringing major reform.
Mr Steel on Monday defended the government's record on dangerous driving law reform and said the government welcomed the Assembly inquiry and would consider any recommendations carefully.
"We're currently, as part of our road safety action plan, also undertaking a review into road transport penalties to look at whether the penalties are still proportionate to the offences in our road transport legislation, whether there's any gaps," he said.
"We'll be looking at what other jurisdictions are doing as well to address dangerous driving."
A person found guilty of three hoon-related offences in Victoria inside three years may have their vehicle permanently forfeited.
Police in the state can sell the car or have it crushed.
Repeat hoon offenders in NSW risk forfeiting their cars, which can then be sold by the state or handed to transport authorities for crash testing.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.