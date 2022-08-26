The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 27, 1965

August 26 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1965.

The new Canberra railway station at Kingston was "only temporary", Commonwealth Railway officials said on the front page on this day in 1965.

