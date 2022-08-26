Times Past: August 27, 1965

The new Canberra railway station at Kingston was "only temporary", Commonwealth Railway officials said on the front page on this day in 1965.
The £52,00 railway station would only be used for a while because a new station was planned for a site north-east in the Pialligo area, near Canberra Airport.
The sketch showed the likely location just north of the Molonglo river, but officials said the location could depend on the Canberra-Yass rail link, which had been first surveyed back in 1914.
This would mean laying new tracks around the eastern section of Canberra, from the proposed Majura development, and then north-west to Yass.
Also factoring into plans was the proposed Monash expressway to bypass Canberra, linking Downer with Fyshwick behind Mount Ainslie (a road still on government plans but almost certain never to be built).
The National Capital Development Commission's plans for the city's development stated: "The existing railway terminal buildings will be replaced and enlarged to cope with rises in passenger and goods traffic. Routes will be reserved for a possible extension of the NSW railway system from Queanbeyan or Bungendore through the ACT by way of the Majura valley and, north Canberra towards Yass."
Also on the front page was a report that incoming Governor-General Lord Casey would shun full dress for his swearing in, wearing morning dress and "no the gold-braided jacket and cockade hat, complete with plumes".
