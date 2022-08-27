The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 28, 1994

August 27 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page on this day in 1994.

A joyous Cathy Freeman wrapped in the Australian and Aboriginal flags after winning 200m track gold at the Commonwealth Games in Canada dominated the front page on this day in 1994.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.