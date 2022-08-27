Times Past: August 28, 1994

A joyous Cathy Freeman wrapped in the Australian and Aboriginal flags after winning 200m track gold at the Commonwealth Games in Canada dominated the front page on this day in 1994.
But what seems today a natural show of pride was hugely controversial, with Australia's Games chief Arthur Tunstall furious at her celebration when she had carried both after winning the 400m.
Advertisement
Ecstatic after mowing down Nigerian Mary Onyali to become the first woman to win the 200m and 400m at the same Commonwealth Games, Freeman accepted the flags from a friend in the crowd at Centennial Stadium in Victoria.
Freeman was careful to accept both flags, saying "I got into trouble for picking up the Aboriginal flag first so I picked them up together this time," she said. "I just didn't want to upset anyone."
Freeman said she had "a suitcase full" of faxes from Australia supporting her actions.
She was aware of Tunstall's instructions but "nobody said to my face 'don't do it'".
Tunstall had instructed track team manager Margaret Mahony to advise Freeman not to carry the Aboriginal flag in victory celebrations but the athletics team management decided not to pass on the controversial chef-de-mission's edict.
After his wishes were denied, Tunstall appeared isolated and Australian Commonwealth Games Association president Ray Godkin made it clear change was on the way.
"There'll be perhaps somebody else firing the shots at the top," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.