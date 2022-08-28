Times Past: August 29, 1973

The federal government approval for Japanese auto giants Toyota and Nissan to build cars in Australia was the lead on the front page on this day in 1973.
Prime minister Gough Whitlam announced the news at his weekly press conference in Canberra, adding the Government Aircraft Factory would also be asked to consider building an Australian car.
Asked whether the Japanese would be encouraged to set up operations in regional growth areas, Mr Whitlam said "That would be a very welcome initiative by them".
The minister for overseas trade and secondary industry Dr Cairns said later the approvals should result in better and, he hoped, cheaper Australian cars.
Vehicles would have what he called "high Australian content" and the government policy would provide for substantial Australian participation, including equity, in the industry.
The industry would be required to be well-located for social, employment and environmental purposes.
The era of Australian auto manufacturing was good while it lasted. Nissan's factory operated until the early 1990s before closing, while Toyota shut up shop in Melbourne in 2017.
