The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 29, 1973

August 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: August 29, 1973

The federal government approval for Japanese auto giants Toyota and Nissan to build cars in Australia was the lead on the front page on this day in 1973.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.