The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Jamal Hakim: ACT govt paying for abortion costs a game changer for reproductive rights

By Jamal Hakim
August 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free abortion and contraception care are on the horizon. Picture: Shutterstock

Growing up in Canberra, we used to hang out in a secluded spot at the edge of Lake Burley Griffin.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.