Come and see it to believe it at the Canberra CareersXpo Advertising Feature

The Real Skills for Real Careers exhibit will give a hands-on opportunity to experience VET-based trade activities. Photo: Supplied

Are you ready to explore the myriad of career and job options that await you?



The Canberra CareersXpo exhibitors have a truckload of ideas about your next career move.



But, you will have to see it to believe it.

The CareersXpo brings together a broad range of quality career and post-school employment options.



"Our target audience covers students, parents, teachers, careers advisers and adults looking for information on career possibilities, change of employment or training options," a spokesperson said.

The Canberra CareersXpo will be held in both the Budawang and Coorong Pavilions as well as in the Parkes Room this year.



This is the largest event of its type in the region with over 100 local and interstate exhibitors ready to chat with you.



"As we have more room for interactive displays and machinery this year, the displays are guaranteed to impress.

"There will be many new exhibitors this year, as well as our old favourites. The Indigenous Employment Exhibition is returning as are numerous businesses, government agencies and community organisations."

The Canberra CareersXpo is again hosting the Real Skills for Real Careers exhibit, which will give students a hands-on opportunity to experience the VET-based trade activities.



These include Quality Training in Construction, ACT Transport, G.E.T.S., Robogals and Tradiebots.



Organisations which offer apprenticeships will also be there to give you a leg-up into the trades.

A multitude of universities, colleges and other training institutions such as CIT and TAFE will be present to answer all your questions about their courses and pathways to a great career.



Defence Force Recruiting will be in the Coorong Pavilion with their friendly staff to help you navigate a pathway to a career in the forces.

And bring your friends or family along to the Wednesday evening's session from 5pm to 7pm when the Postgraduate Information and Networking Event and the Parent and Student Information Event are being held.



The great thing about the Canberra CareersXpo is that attendance is free.

