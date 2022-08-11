Are you ready to explore the myriad of career and job options that await you?
The Canberra CareersXpo exhibitors have a truckload of ideas about your next career move.
But, you will have to see it to believe it.
The CareersXpo brings together a broad range of quality career and post-school employment options.
"Our target audience covers students, parents, teachers, careers advisers and adults looking for information on career possibilities, change of employment or training options," a spokesperson said.
The Canberra CareersXpo will be held in both the Budawang and Coorong Pavilions as well as in the Parkes Room this year.
This is the largest event of its type in the region with over 100 local and interstate exhibitors ready to chat with you.
"As we have more room for interactive displays and machinery this year, the displays are guaranteed to impress.
"There will be many new exhibitors this year, as well as our old favourites. The Indigenous Employment Exhibition is returning as are numerous businesses, government agencies and community organisations."
The Canberra CareersXpo is again hosting the Real Skills for Real Careers exhibit, which will give students a hands-on opportunity to experience the VET-based trade activities.
These include Quality Training in Construction, ACT Transport, G.E.T.S., Robogals and Tradiebots.
Organisations which offer apprenticeships will also be there to give you a leg-up into the trades.
A multitude of universities, colleges and other training institutions such as CIT and TAFE will be present to answer all your questions about their courses and pathways to a great career.
Defence Force Recruiting will be in the Coorong Pavilion with their friendly staff to help you navigate a pathway to a career in the forces.
And bring your friends or family along to the Wednesday evening's session from 5pm to 7pm when the Postgraduate Information and Networking Event and the Parent and Student Information Event are being held.
The great thing about the Canberra CareersXpo is that attendance is free.
Visit careersxpo.com.au
If you're a teenager wondering what career path you should aim towards, then the Canberra CareersXpo on August 17 and 18 just might help you find something that's right for you.
Are curiosity and a scientific nature innate in you?
"Try quizzing some of our scientists about the wonderful worlds they get to delve into every day," a spokesperson said.
"We will have Waterwatch, STEM, the universities and educational institutions there to fill your quizzical minds with solutions."
Are you feeling more artistically inclined?
"No worries. There will be many exhibitors from the world of creative industries such as television, theatre, art, music, interactive entertainment and performing arts."
Or perhaps you want to help others by working in the care industry?
"Communities at Work and other similar organisations will be there as exhibitors with a ton of information about the pathways into the care and support fields of work."
Thinking of flying high?
"Maybe the Space Discovery Centre, Pacific Flight Services or Basair Aviation College can help."
How does solving community problems sound?
"Try interrogating the Australian Federal police or the Australian Border Force about their multifarious career options.
"And if this is all too overwhelming or you would like some useful advice, you can talk to our career advisors who will be located in the corridor between the two pavilion buildings. They can also help you with your job application."
Adding to your awesome career journey of discovery, seminars will be held throughout the whole careersxpo.
Topics include Career as a Pilot, Autism and Pathways to Work, How to Make Your First Million from Acting, and Helping Your Teenager with Career Planning.
Additionally, "our guest speaker is Bruce Armstrong, the CEO of Aspen Medical, who will be discussing entrepreneurship and highlights of his intriguing career path."
Presented in association with the Rotary Club of Aurora Gungahlin, the event is run in conjunction with ACT Education.
Visit careersxpo.com.au