Find the right career path for you at Canberra CareersXpo

See loads of exhibitors, many informative seminars and much more at the Canberra CareersXpo, August 17 and 18. Photo: Supplied

If you're a teenager wondering what career path you should aim towards, then the Canberra CareersXpo on August 17 and 18 just might help you find something that's right for you.

Are curiosity and a scientific nature innate in you?



"Try quizzing some of our scientists about the wonderful worlds they get to delve into every day," a spokesperson said.



"We will have Waterwatch, STEM, the universities and educational institutions there to fill your quizzical minds with solutions."

Are you feeling more artistically inclined?



"No worries. There will be many exhibitors from the world of creative industries such as television, theatre, art, music, interactive entertainment and performing arts."



Or perhaps you want to help others by working in the care industry?



"Communities at Work and other similar organisations will be there as exhibitors with a ton of information about the pathways into the care and support fields of work."

Thinking of flying high?



"Maybe the Space Discovery Centre, Pacific Flight Services or Basair Aviation College can help."

How does solving community problems sound?



"Try interrogating the Australian Federal police or the Australian Border Force about their multifarious career options.

"And if this is all too overwhelming or you would like some useful advice, you can talk to our career advisors who will be located in the corridor between the two pavilion buildings. They can also help you with your job application."

Adding to your awesome career journey of discovery, seminars will be held throughout the whole careersxpo.



Topics include Career as a Pilot, Autism and Pathways to Work, How to Make Your First Million from Acting, and Helping Your Teenager with Career Planning.



Additionally, "our guest speaker is Bruce Armstrong, the CEO of Aspen Medical, who will be discussing entrepreneurship and highlights of his intriguing career path."

Presented in association with the Rotary Club of Aurora Gungahlin, the event is run in conjunction with ACT Education.

