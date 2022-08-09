I remember literally skipping out of the cinema, any sexual innuendo completely going over my head. I was just so exhilarated by the whole thing - the songs, the energy of the dancing, the positivity, and, of course, Olivia Newton-John. Always radiant Sandy. Our Olivia. She was my girl crush from then on. And the same for many of my contemporaries, as today we shared memories and mourned her loss on Facebook. She was perfection.