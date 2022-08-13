Adorned Collective: Adorned. Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Until September 10, 2022. tuggeranongarts.com.
This exhibition is a survey of the Adorned Collective's creative journey over the past seven years. It features photographic and video work, plus wearable artworks and sculptural installations.
Advertisement
The Collective was formed in 2015 as a participant-driven initiative to support artists, artisans, makers and craftspeople of all ages and abilities from culturally diverse backgrounds and experiences, by providing a friendly, culturally safe and accessible creative space. The community that was established participates fortnightly in supported drop-in skill-sharing workshops and public programs. The Collective meets and works on Dharug Country, Western Sydney, and is based at Parramatta Artist Studios in Rydalmere.
Within the workshops, participants collaborate and share creative processes, stories and skills in order to professionally develop and to build community capacity. The group nurtures friendships and celebrates life, culture, diversity and difference while creating inclusive social and professional networks and opportunities for local creatives.
During the seven years since 2015, the collective has developed and exhibited solo and collaborative works. The Adorned artists have utilised each exhibition and project as a way of engaging community through public programs and creative workshops.
So, what is in this extensive exhibition? There are numerous handmade wearable artworks on display. They include wonderful and intricate masks and hatbands. Then there are woven baskets, and sculptures using various materials such as second-hand paper, wire, twigs and sequins. There are letters from a letter exchange project that connected artists living in regional Queensland. And more.
How does photography and video come into this? Well, the artists have been photographed and videoed wearing their own artworks. The photographs in the exhibition are large portraits from 2015. They are all colourful and well-photographed. Each image reveals a considerable amount about its subject. Firstly, we learn about their cultural connections and identities. However, if we take the time to study the works more closely and to think about the details that each reveal, we might begin to understand something of what motivated them when deciding to create the artwork being worn. We might say they embody the souls of each artist.
There are two video installations, each quite different. The creative directors of Wisdom, Memory and Song, 2017, show us the excellent outcomes from a period when guest dance and performance teachers engaged 10 of the artists and their drop-in visitors with performance and script development as a means of weaving their stories together and bringing their wearables to life.
The resulting high-quality two-panel video created from camera footage and sound recordings is most engaging. Diverse music styles, movement, voices, stories and more hold the viewer's attention as each segment reveals something different and new.
In another part of the gallery the second video installation, Incognito, Adorned, 2010, is very different. It features footage captured by the artists themselves. They have put on their wearable masks and performed for their cameras, revealing small moments - tender, humorous and, most importantly, empowering of themselves. I particularly enjoyed one artist playfully interacting with a pink blossom tree while wearing her "matching" mask and dress.
Indeed, empowering is the word for this entire exhibition. Working together in the Collective and with the numerous guest artists brought into the projects undoubtedly has professionally developed each and every participant - and enhanced the creative community of Western Sydney.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.