Four-car crash in Lyneham disrupts rush hour

Rush-hour traffic was severely disrupted in Lyneham this morning when four cars collided.
According to the police, the pile-up happened near the junction of Ginninderra Drive and Ellenborough Street shortly before 9am.
Traffic was at a stand-still near the hockey centre but police said there were no serious injuries.
Advertisement
It's not known how the four cars came to collide.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.