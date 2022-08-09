The NRL has banned Ricky Stuart from coaching the Canberra Raiders this weekend, slapping him with a one-week suspension and a $25,000 fine for his post-match personal attack.
The NRL announced the punishment on Tuesday afternoon. They issued Stuart with a breach notice after he described Penrith's Jaeman Salmon as a "weak gutted dog" last weekend.
Advertisement
Stuart's ban came into place at 4pm and he won't be able to return to training until Wednesday morning next week. He will also have to pay the $25,000 fine, rather than the Raiders forking out to cover the costs.
He will not be able to speak to players or coaches in person or on the phone, and he will not be able to attend Canberra Stadium or or the Raiders training facility in Braddon.
Raiders boss Don Furner was informed of the NRL's decision on Tuesday afternoon, with Stuart leaving the building at 4pm for what will be one of the only a handful of weeks he hasn't coached in 20 years.
"We've got to think about Rick's wellbeing as well," Furner said.
"We'll move forward from there. It's a public job and a hard job, [Stuart's] obviously very disappointed [with what happened] and he's embarrassed.
"He's going to have to put it behind him and move on, and we'll support him."
Stuart's duties will be shared between his assistants - premiership-winner Brett White, former New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew McFadden and the experienced Mick Crawley.
"We won't appoint a head coach for the week. They will continue their roles and then work out who does what on match day," Furner said.
The ban is an unprecedented punishment for what a coach has said in a post-match press conference.
Stuart said family history was the trigger for his hostility towards Salmon. He apologised for his actions on Sunday and was interviewed by the NRL integrity unit on Monday to explain why he was so angry.
The NRL took all of those factors into their decision, but chief executive Andrew Abdo condemned Stuart's actions.
"Leaders need to set the standard in the game. The comments are completely unacceptable from any individual let alone an official of such experience and standing." Mr Abdo said.
"It's unacceptable regardless of the context or personal matters. We've looked at the context, and that's a private matter. I don't wish to talk about it.
"This is a highly unusual case, and we have taken the significant step of proposing a suspension from his duties for one week.
"This will be a full suspension precluding Ricky from having any involvement with any club activity either in person or remotely. Furthermore, the fine must not be paid by the club but by Ricky himself."
Stuart was at Raiders training on Tuesday morning and led the team through their session as they started preparations for a must-win game against the St George-Illawarra Dragons.
Advertisement
But he packed up his things on Tuesday afternoon and has been warned not to breach the conditions of his suspension.
"Clearly everyone is disappointed about what has occurred and they are accepting of the sanction," Abdo said. "Ricky cannot coach or train individuals remotely or in person."
The Raiders will turn to Stuart's assistants to take the reins, but the club will not appoint a replacement head coach for the week.
The Raiders board met on Sunday to discuss Stuart's outburst, and chief executive Don Furner said they had agreed to accept the NRL's punishment.
"We'll move forward from there. It's a public job and a hard job, [Stuart's] obviously very disappointed [with what happened] and he's embarrassed," Furner said earlier on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Stuart said his hostility stemmed from family history with Salmon, but few details are known about what triggered Stuart to be so scathing.
Stuart's son Jackson played in the same junior team as Salmon at Cronulla and there was an incident between the two more than a decade ago. It's understood it was one of a number of incidents.
The Raiders must win their four remaining games this year to be any chance of making the finals and Stuart's absence is a critical blow to that.
However, Canberra officials believe the team will cope given Stuart and several other NRL coaches have been forced to miss training or games in the past two years because of COVID-19 protocols.
Captain Elliott Whitehead says the players will rally around Stuart and get on with keeping their NRL season alive.
Advertisement
The Raiders skipper, who was sitting alongside Stuart when he called Penrith half Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog" in Saturday's post-match press conference, said the controversy wouldn't distract the team at a critical stage of their season.
"We've got his back, he had his reasons," Whitehead said.
"I'm not going to go into them but we're all supportive of Ricky and he knows he probably shouldn't have said it on that platform.
"He's upset he let his emotions get the better of him."
Whitehead said their gameplan would need to come to the fore to make his job as easy as possible.
Advertisement
"Whoever comes in, nothing changes ... we've got a gameplan that we've got to stick to, we've used that for the last couple of weeks so nothing will change in that department either," he said.
"As a club we're moving forward and not trying to worry about last week, we've got a job to do this week and that's to win a game of footy.
"We are disappointed we lost last week but we're trying to bounce back from that because we have to."
More to come
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.