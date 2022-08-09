The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Golden stars: Emma McKeon, Ollie Hoare and Kelsey-Lee Barber lead Australia's top Birmingham Commonwealth Games

RS
By Robbie Stewart
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma McKeon is the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history. Picture: Getty Images

Australia finished at the top of the Commonwealth Games medal tally, again. From Emma McKeon's pool domination to Kelsey-Lee Barber's dramatic javelin triumph, here are some of the highlights.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RS

Robbie Stewart

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.