Australia finished at the top of the Commonwealth Games medal tally, again. From Emma McKeon's pool domination to Kelsey-Lee Barber's dramatic javelin triumph, here are some of the highlights.
Emma McKeon's neck will be sore when she eventually gets home. The swim team superfish dominated the pool again, collected six gold, one silver and one bronze in another remarkable meet.
She is now the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history, with her tally hitting 20 after Australia won gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.
McKeon is undoubtedly the darling of the Australian team and her haul in Birmingham added to the seven medals she won at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.
She has more Commonwealth Games gold medals (14) than anyone, has the equal-most gold medals at a single Games (six) and the equal most medals at a single Games, eight (six gold, two silver).
"I'm happy with the how the week went, it's more than I could have expected," McKeon said.
James Bacueti claimed his first Commonwealth Games medal winning bronze in the men's vault final, finishing with a score of 14.283, putting an end to Australia's men's artistic gymnastics medal drought.
Zoe Cuthbert made Australian mountain bike riding history with a superb ride becoming the first Australian mountain biker to claim a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Kelsey-Lee Barber secured the women's javelin gold medal after a producing a winning throw of 64.43 metres in her final attempt, edging out fellow Australian Mackenzie Little by just 16 centimetres.
"I've worked really hard to find myself in a really free space on the runway. That's what it came down to again, one more opportunity to take the win," Barber said.
Pairing her Commonwealth gold with her Olympic gold from the 2016 Rio Games, Sharni Williams helped Australia's women's rugby sevens defeat Fiji 22-12 in the final.
Evan O'Hanlon continued his winning ways by winning the men's T37/38 100m, his second Commonwealth gold to add on to his decorated Paralympic career.
Wheelchair racer Sam Carter turned his back on the T54 100m and 400m after the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics to earn his first Commonwealth Games selection for the men's T54 1500m, and winning his first medal securing the bronze.
Jesse Wagstaff won silver, scoring four points in Australia's heartbreaking 17-16 defeat to England in the men's 3x3 basketball final.
Ollie Hoare can lay claim to one of the best spine-tingling finishes at the Games. He ended Australia's 64-year drought in the when he stormed home to win gold in the 1500 metres race.
In what has been lauded as one of the greatest 1500m race of all time, Hoare set a new Commonwealth Games record (3:30.12).
Missing out on a medal after finishing fourth in the 800m last year at the Tokyo Olympics, Peter Bol returned to the big stage securing his first major international medal.
In the mix for a large portion of the race, Bol placed finished in second winning silver, unable to keep up with Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal after he pulled ahead in the last 250m to win the gold.
Two fresh gold medals meant that Madison de Rozario is now in a field of her own, becoming the first Australian para athlete to win four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Backing up her double gold medal performances in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Tokyo Paralympics, de Rozario claimed golds again in the T53/54 marathon and the 1500m ahead Canberra's Angie Ballard who claimed her third Commonwealth medal.
The Kookaburras have lost just one game since hockey was introduced to the Commonwealth Games 24 years ago. They have won all seven Commonwealth Games gold medals, with a remarkable record for 41 wins and one defeat.
They didn't disappoint in Birmingham, completely dominating India in the final with a 7-0 thumping on the final day of the Games.
India had just one shot on goal - which was saved by Canberra's Andrew Charter - as Australia cruised to gold.
Australia has become the first nation to reach 1000 Commonwealth Games gold medals after a thrilling Diamonds win.
With a 10-1 surge in the third quarter, the Diamonds secured their fourth Commonwealth gold with a 55-51 victory over Jamaica in the netball final putting Australia's all-time golds total into four digits.
