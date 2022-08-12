I asked because it seemed to me (although I didn't say this to her in as many impolite words) that The Seekers' own songs had mostly been quite awful. Georgy Girl is surely one of the 10 most banal popular songs ever written. Then on top of that misfortune she and The Seekers and then she in her solo career usually chose to sing and to add extra layers of icing sugar to the already-sugary-enough worst of others' music.