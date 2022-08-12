A small building to the east of West Block partially built into the adjoining embankment was constructed as a bomb shelter in 1942. Towards the end of World War II, the "dugout", as it became known, was adapted to become a communications hub between various Allied powers. It even contained a typex machine for decoding and sending top-secret cables between John Curtin, Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt - in a way I guess it was Australia's own miniature Bletchley Park. It's now used as an electricity sub-station.

