Weeding all the soft and sappy weeds that have sprung up despite a load of weed-suppressing mulch.



Filling the compost bins with weeds ... in a few months they will be excellent garden fertiliser and soil conditioner. Remember - it is truly composted when you can't recognise the original ingredients.



Rejoicing in hundreds of varied hellebore blooms, jonquils, daffs, camellias and the blossom of a plumcott tree, a cross between a plum and an apricot that seems resistant to fruit fly and sets fruit despite its early blooming - or maybe it is just in a sheltered spot.



Trying to eat the last of the carrots and kale before they go to seed in spring, and watching the red cabbage and Savoy cabbages begin to heart.



Wishing I had planted ten times as much English spinach, as it is so much more tender and sweet than silver beet.

