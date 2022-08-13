It's time hotels came clean up on dirty housekeeping tricks

Airlines used to all offer snacks and drinks for free. Baggage used to always be included. But now it's common to have to pay instead - even on the "non budget" airlines (especially in the US and Europe). Perhaps hotels are starting to go down the same route as flights, where features are stripped away and only included for a fee or for loyalty customers. The airlines claim it's so you can choose what you want to pay for (although I wonder if the missing meal is actually reflected in lower prices). Hilton uses similar logic, claiming that cutting daily room cleaning actually means "housekeeping tailored for your comfort" because of its "flexible housekeeping policy". At least it's not yet charging a fee if you do request a room clean, but I have heard reports that some hotels are starting to do that. Let's hope that doesn't become the new norm.