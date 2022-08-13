The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Canberra musician Mina-Siale lands lead role on new ABC ME series Soundtrack To Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaiah Galloway, Mina-Siale, Nick Annas and Ruby Archer star in Soundtrack To Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse. Picture: ABC

Sometimes fate works in mysterious ways.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.