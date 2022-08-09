The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rachel Stephen-Smith signals intention for permanent gynaecology oncology unit

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Dodd welcomed the announcement from Rachel Stephen-Smith about the recruitment for a gynaecology oncologist. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Keegan Carroll

Doctors and gynaecological cancer sufferers have breathed a big sigh of relief as the ACT government has signalled its intention to deliver a gynaecological cancer surgery unit in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.