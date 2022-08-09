The Canberra Times
National Capital Authority contracts, national institutions in sights of Alicia Payne

Dan Jervis-Bardy
Dan Jervis-Bardy
August 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberra MP Alicia Payne has been appointed the chair of parliament's joint standing committee on the National Capital and External Territories. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The National Capital Authority's controversial procurement decisions will be subject to fresh scrutiny after the parliamentary committee which oversees it agreed to launch a new inquiry.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

