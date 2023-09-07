The Canberra Times
Barr's booze comparison to drug use is disingenuous

By Letters to the Editor
September 8 2023 - 5:30am
Chief Minister Andrew Barr says alcohol does more harm in the community than drugs. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
I am over the hollow, mealy-mouthed and misleading utterances of our Chief Minister, the latest of which was his musing that people weren't asking for those who drink alcohol to be sent to jail when drug users can be. This is nothing more than an attempt to deflect the proper consideration of an important social issue. I can only surmise that his objective is to skate over this Green-Labor government's unremitting policy strategy to undermine civil society.

