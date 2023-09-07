Barr's booze comparison to drug use is disingenuous

I am over the hollow, mealy-mouthed and misleading utterances of our Chief Minister, the latest of which was his musing that people weren't asking for those who drink alcohol to be sent to jail when drug users can be. This is nothing more than an attempt to deflect the proper consideration of an important social issue. I can only surmise that his objective is to skate over this Green-Labor government's unremitting policy strategy to undermine civil society.
The simple fact is that alcohol is legal. Overindulging alcohol intake can lead to law breaking and consequent fines or imprisonment. There also are laws that aim to limit the amount of alcohol that can be consumed in public venues like pubs and clubs. None of this legal framework exists for recreational drug use.
The Chief Minister treats the ACT population as fools and with contempt. I have had enough.
Andrew McKenna (Forum, September 2) suggests that cannabis use was decriminalised in the ACT in 2021 and the sky did not fall in. In fact, it was decriminalised many years before that. It is a very different game to what is being implemented next month.
He points to Portugal as a paradigm. While some reports have held it up as a "success", the statistics and the methodology of those reports are in dispute.
He points to "diversions". The drug court and access to rehab facilities in the ACT are woefully underfunded and under-resourced.
The revelation that 20 per cent of welfare recipients received incorrect payments, conceivably $8 billion overpayments, bespeaks of gross negligence on the part of those clinically detached, eye-wateringly compensated, untouchable, fat-cat bureaucrats who, fulfilling the Peter principle, have achieved their level of incompetence ("Agency short of welfare pay standards", September 1).
Could I turn Paul Pentony's argument (Letters, September 2) against the value of basic numeracy around?
If you haven't got the ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide, what use is it to recognise the problems where they provide the answer? Indeed could you ever develop the mental ability to understand a problem?
As any engineer will tell you, the ability to estimate is invaluable. Then, in many cases where you don't know the right answer, you can at least tell if the computer or someone has given you the wrong answer.
Duncan Murray's article "Biggest coal plant given lifeline" (September 5), about extending the life of the NSW central coast Eraring Power Station beyond 2025, is very disturbing. So is the former NSW treasurer and environment minister Matt Kean's estimated "cost of $3b in subsidies over three years" to keep it open.
Australia's greenhouse emissions are still rising and it looks unlikely that we will reach the government's climate targets.
Climate scientist Joelle Gergis in her recent book Humanity's moment, says about the June 2021 heat wave in Canada, "To record close to 50C at a sub-Arctic latitude of 50N, close to one of the largest ski resorts in North America, is truly terrifying ... How we choose to respond to rising greenhouse gas emissions over the next five to 10 years will determine our future climate conditions and the fate of human societies for thousands of years to come."
Are we going to accept that hundreds of millions of people are going to have their lives or livelihoods lost by rising sea levels, desertification, fires, flood, famine and disruption of supply chains? Are we going to accept the extinction of polar bears and possibly penguins from loss of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice?
Fossil fuel use, past and present, is killing people now. It must be phased out and renewables, batteries and other storage technologies put in place as a matter of extreme urgency.
Once again we are being subjected to a Minerals Council advertising campaign, this time attacking the government's proposed legislation to improve the rights and working conditions of ordinary workers.
Given that this council represents company directors that are paid obscene amounts of money, companies that pay as little tax as possible, and multinational corporations that shift most of their profits overseas, these ads make me feel nauseous. I intend to boycott any TV station that plays them.
The main problem with this referendum is that too many people are listening (watching) channels that have invested in a "no" vote because they are Liberal Coalition types wanting to stymie the Labor government on any count and are prejudiced against our Indigenous population.
They have politicised the issue rather than an intelligent and compassionate assessment of the true history of our nation. The "no" voters are selfish and poorly informed.
Internationally we will be seen as a racist country if the "no" vote "wins" with catastrophic effects on trade, tourism and migration. I think New Zealand residency looks like a good option.
With the latest report on action to reduce concussion injuries in sport, mainly rugby league, union and AFL, there has been no mention of primary head protection.
Several players of all codes do wear padded head wear and it seems a no-brainer (pun intended) that such protection should become compulsory. It is not perfect but it must help. Many other sports already have compulsory head protection, including cricket for batsmen and close fielders.
Why has this not been considered by sports administrators?
John Coochey (Letters, September 7) makes the important point that, if we want to reduce the disturbingly high rate of Aboriginal deaths in custody, we must reduce the excessive rate at which we jail Aboriginal people.
Former ACT chief minister Jon Stanhope reports that the crude rate of imprisonment of Aboriginal men in the ACT in 2022 was 3024 compared to a non-Indigenous rate of 152.
Why on earth did we vote Labor? Refugees still incarcerated overseas; whistleblowers still being prosecuted; absence of real climate policy; coal mines opened; more fracking approved; life of coal-fired power stations extended; government still in bed with big end of town; AUKUS; stage-three tax cuts and Assange still detained.
Stop being cautious Albo, regain your moral compass and lead before it is too late.
"People need to be aware of the health risks of wood heaters" (Arabella Daniel, Letters, September 2). The debate about wood heating in Canberra misses the point. The greatest threat to our health is not a modern wood heater. The so-far hidden threat is from nitrogen dioxide NO2 emissions from motor vehicles.
Somehow, NO2 emissions have evaded being measured until very recently. Being odourless and invisible made this possible. Now the University of Melbourne has alerted the scientific community to this. Doctors were not aware of the extent of the threat.
Wood fires are responsible for more of the fine particulate matter, but not the damage to health. We need to re-think our attitude to air quality. Wood fires are producing some, but not all the fine particulate matter in our air.
With better regulation of wood heating, replacement of inefficient fireplaces, and installation of modern, low-emissions fireplaces, emissions of PM2.5 can be greatly reduced. It is not necessary to ban the use of wood heating in the ACT if our government is prepared to work with the industry and find ways forward, as is happening around the rest of the world.
I agree with Ms Daniel (Letters, September 2), that public health education is needed about the effects of smoke from wood heaters. We are often seduced by the glow and ambience of burning wood in a fireplace. However, apart from the long-term health effects most people are not aware of, anyone who has suffered from smoke inhalation (as many of us did during the 2003 bushfires), will experience unpleasant immediate effects.
Anyone who fears missing a wood fire can buy an electric fireplace heater which provides that glow and is smoke and mess-free.
I am a simple person and will happily vote "no" in the referendum if someone, anyone, can give me a cogent reason to do so. So far, I have seen nothing.
So, just supposing we agree to not having smart phones in our schools, how can we help the 2024 year 8s and above transition happily to a phone-free environment? Many phone games and pranks assume conflict so we may even need different ways of thinking. Can the community help our teachers with activities and happenings involving our students? Let's plan.
I watched the short video on the proposed development of a park at West Basin. My immediate reaction was why so much concrete and why wasn't consideration given to the heat island effect. I think the previous trees and grass were much more conducive to a pleasant waterfront park, which would have required less resources to build.
Regarding the latest Qantas scandal, that involves selling tickets on cancelled flights, business practices don't get much dodgier than selling stuff that doesn't exist. Ethically-speaking, can Qantas sink any lower?
Jack Waterford suggests that when ministers insist no laws have been broken in their latest rort, it's proof they have been broken (Forum, September 2). It reminded me of South Vietnam under US General Westmoreland, when the now forgotten operating principle of journalism was "official denial is confirmation". It still makes sense everywhere today.
Surely there is someone at The Canberra Times who knows the difference between "less" and "few".
Maintain your rage? What rage is Howard even talking about? Is he taking ownership of Whitlam's statement? Whitlam would have been totally behind the Voice. The only people with a right to rage are Indigenous Australians, and they have been remarkably forbearing.
One year since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I still admire her humour and grace. Cause of death: old age.
Greg Blood's letter (Letters, September 7) demonstrates how radarless the Coalition policies are. They are advocating "no" which they had in their 1969 election manifesto. They are going against their own policies they so passionately campaigned for. A win for the "no" campaign in this October referendum will put back Australian social reform by at least 50 years.
It's dumb to talk about Qatar's human rights record when we discuss Qatar Airways. What about our human rights record? Or USA, Israel, China or India?
