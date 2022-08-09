Wallabies hooker Folau Fainga'a is determined to ensure the driving maul turns into every fan's favourite tactic as the team looks to develop the move into a weapon.
Australia were ruthless from the maul throughout Sunday's victory over Argentina, scoring two tries, claiming a penalty try and setting the platform for Jordan Petaia's five-pointer.
Advertisement
It's a tactic many Australian rugby fans bemoan throughout the Super Rugby season as the Brumbies dismantle opposition packs.
But now, it's suddenly every supporter's favourite strategy, those outside the ACT finally able to experience the thrill of watching an unstoppable rolling maul.
It's a feeling Brumbies fans know well and one Fainga'a hopes all Wallabies supporters are able to experience on a regular basis.
"We've been putting a lot of work into the lineout during the week, nailing down the detail and just getting the small things right," Fainga'a said. "[Dan McKellar's] been a big influence on that.
"It's been a good weapon for us lately. The boys have been really good, listening and tuning in. Wherever all the boys who have been in under Dan could chip in, they all just chip in and help everyone else out."
It hasn't taken long for new Wallabies assistant coach Dan McKellar to implement his vision for the driving maul.
The former Brumbies coach was the architect of the franchise's lineout dominance, turning it into a lethal attacking weapon.
Upon starting his new role in June, McKellar made no secret of his desire to replicate his success in Canberra.
The success hasn't gone unnoticed, many experts noticing the improvement in the Wallabies' maul.
Brumbies assistant coach, and McKellar's former right-hand man, Laurie Fisher described the performance as match defining.
That's the sort of impact Fainga'a said the forward pack is hoping to have throughout the remainder of the Rugby Championship.
"At the international level the set piece is crucial," Fainga'a said. "The work put in during the week can really help us get through the line this weekend."
It wasn't just Fainga'a's work at the lineout that stood out on Sunday, the hooker playing one of his best games in a gold jersey.
The 27-year-old was solid at the scrum and his work around the field was superb, producing a number of powerful carries.
The hooker is set for a second-straight start this weekend, a chance to reinforce his place in the starting lineup before Dave Porecki returns from concussion for the first Test against South Africa on August 27.
"I've been grinding my craft for five years in international rugby now," Fainga'a said. "I'm trying to build consistency through my game and keep adding to my arsenal.
"I just keep working on my game, always reviewing and seeing where I could get better. There's always room for improvement in my game and getting a lot of confidence."
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.