The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCorkmack shine in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It seems rather surreal having a conversation with Emma Thompson, two-time Academy Award winner, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, about sex and pleasure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.