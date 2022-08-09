Wallabies halfback Nic White is confident Noah Lolesio has grown as a player during his time in the Australian camp.
With Quade Cooper tearing his Achilles in Sunday's win over Argentina, the Brumbies playmaker is in the midst of a three-way battle for the vacant Australian No.10 jumper.
Reece Hodge stepped into the position during the match, the utility helping Australia finish over the top of the Pumas.
James O'Connor is considered another option after an impressive start to the Super Rugby season at flyhalf before a hamstring injury derailed his campaign.
With Cooper likely to be sidelined for up to nine months, the coming weeks mark an opportunity for a playmaker to make the position their own ahead of next year's World Cup.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie turned to Lolesio for the England series and White is confident the 22-year-old has grown from that experience.
"We've got great depth in all positions and 10's no different," White said. "There's a real opportunity for whoever grabs it.
"Noah's taken his opportunities when he's got them. We've had plenty of injuries, with any sort of injury it becomes an opportunity.
"It's pretty much how most of our careers start, through the misfortune of somebody else. Whoever grabs it, they'll be ready."
Sunday's victory came after a tumultuous week, hooker Dave Porecki ruled out with a concussion before captain Michael Hooper stepped down due to personal reasons.
Brumbies prop James Slipper stepped into the captaincy role, leading the Wallabies to what Folau Fainga'a rated among his top five wins in a gold jumper.
White and Hooper are close from their time at the Brumbies and the halfback said the skipper was proud of Australia's performance.
"He was stoked with the result," White said.
"We'll stay in contact with him. He's got a lot of support around him, he's not on his own now. The staff have put a good plan in place for him, he'll be well looked after back there and we'll make sure we stay in touch."
