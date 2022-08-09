The tributes that flowed for Newton-John spoke of the sense of "light" she brought, for a reason. Fans and admirers described her as a "beacon of hope", someone who exuded positive energy even despite her personal battles with breast cancer. Her courage battling the disease gave inspiration to people and families fighting cancer everywhere. She broadened her legacy by setting up the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which researches plant-based treatments for cancer, and a cancer research and wellness facility in Melbourne. These were marks of her positivity and courage. Her prominent advocacy for cancer research only further deepened the respect and affection with which she was regarded in Australia and abroad.

