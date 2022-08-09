The Raiders have been forced to make some major team changes for their must-win game against the Dragons on Sunday afternoon, where they will also be without head coach Ricky Stuart over his "weak-gutted dog" outburst.
Representative stars Joe Tapine and Nick Cotric are out through injury and suspension, paving the way for Corey Horsburgh and Xavier Savage to return.
Englishman Ryan Sutton is also named in the side for the home game. He is continuing to undergo concussion protocols this week while training with the squad after failing his HIA against the Panthers last Saturday.
Meanwhile, the NRL handed Stuart a one-week ban of all club related activities and a $25,000 fine for his verbal attack on Penrith five-eighth Jaeman Salmon.
The Raiders released a statement shortly after the NRL handed down their punishment to Stuart, confirming the club and coach had accepted the sanction, and that all three assistant coaches would "take charge of the team during this period".
The Canberra men are hoping to re-focus their attention on making the finals. Those dreams hang by a thread after their defeat to the Panthers, and now a flawless end to the year is needed if they are to have a shot.
Currently in ninth spot on the table - two points behind the Roosters - the team know how important the four remaining games of the regular season are to their top-eight goals.
"We'd like to be higher up on the ladder, but now each game is do or die for us," Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana said.
"We need to make sure that we're winning our next four. It starts this week and we can't get ahead of ourselves.
"The Dragons are a quality team and they got us in a close match last time we played down there [in Wollongong], so we are looking forward to it."
The Raiders will be without in-form prop Tapine who is out for one to two weeks with a rib injury.
"It's a big loss," Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead said. "He's been outstanding. He's probably the best prop in the game at the moment, and he's been so consistent week in, week out."
Emre Guler steps up into the starting role for Tapine, with Horsburgh featuring on the bench in what will be his first NRL game since round 16 after battling pneumonia for nearly a month. Horsburgh was in fine form in his return to rugby league in NSW Cup last weekend with a try assist, a linebreak assist and nearly 200 running metres.
Savage returns to the fullback position after he was a late omission for the Panthers game with an ankle issue. The man who replaced Savage against Penrith, Albert Hopoate, is able to retain a spot in the starting lineup on the wing while Cotric serves his one-game suspension.
"[Hopoate] has been going awesome," Rapana said.
"We've been pretty fortunate with the young boys that have come through. They've all had big shoes to fill and they've done really well. So it's good to see that the club is in good hands.
"Hops has done all the little things right and he deserves the spot."
The last time Canberra played the Dragons, they lost by two points in a controversial finish early last month, but Whitehead believes the Raiders are a much-improved side since then.
"It was disappointing to lose down there, but I feel like we have been a better team over the last six weeks," the skipper said. "We're full of confidence and belief we can get the win."
Young outside back James Schiller is the 18th man, with up-and-coming forward Ata Mariota named a reserve after he made a surprise debut against the Panthers.
NRL ROUND 22
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v St George Illawarra Dragons at Canberra Stadium, 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Emre Guler, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Peter Hola, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Dragons squad: 1. Moses Mbye, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Jack Bird, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Tautau Moga, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Josh McGuire, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13. Michael Molo. Interchange: 14. Tyrell Sloan, 15. Aaron Woods, 16. Tyrell Fuimaono , 17. Billy Burns. Reserves: 18. Jayden Sullivan, 19. Jackson Ford, 20. Jaiyden Hunt, 21. Cody Ramsey 22. Jack Gosiewski.
