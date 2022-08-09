The country is reeling following the death of beloved Australian entertainer and international star Olivia Newton-John. Her hopelessly devoted fans have remembered her as a friend, a great talent and an inspiration.
The British-born, Melbourne-raised performer died peacefully in her sleep at her home in California at 73 years old.
Newton-John's death has resonated across the world, with celebrities, comedians, writers and politicians commending her work on the screen, on stage and in her fight against cancer.
Her Grease co-star John Travolta made a touching tribute to his "dearest" Olivia.
"You made all of our lives so much better," he posted on Instagram.
"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
Singer, songwriter and actor Delta Goodrem made an emotional tribute to her "friend and mentor".
"The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the entire world felt Olivia's unmatched light," she said on Instagram.
Kylie Minogue said that ever since she was 10 years old Newton-John had been her inspiration.
"Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John," she posted on Twitter.
Newtown-John's most iconic role was that of Sandy Olsson in the musical Grease.
The passion for the love story of T-Bird Danny Zuko and Australian student Sandy Olsson at Rydell High has spanned generations.
Grease may have just celebrated its 44th anniversary since it was released on August 3, 1978, but the movie lives on in the hearts of millions.
Newton-John was 29 years old and Travolta 23 years old, when they teamed up to play one of history's most well-known movie couples.
The film, based on the musical set in the 1950s, captures the joys, sorrows and shenanigans of the couple during their final year of high school. Tell me about it, stud.
Newton-John's life-saving contributions to cancer care and research will not be forgotten after a remarkable journey that inspired cancer survivors around the world.
The Grease star-turned activist fought a public battle with breast cancer after her first diagnosis in 1992, and quickly became an advocate for cancer awareness and research.
Newton-John's battle with cancer, including a mastectomy, radiation therapy, and a breast reconstruction, inspired her to create the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne.
The centre not only treats cancer but also carries out breakthrough research and clinical trials.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
