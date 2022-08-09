The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
August 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The country is reeling following the death of beloved Australian entertainer and international star Olivia Newton-John. Her hopelessly devoted fans have remembered her as a friend, a great talent and an inspiration.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.