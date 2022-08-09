Aerial shooting in Namadgi has ramped up post bushfires with more than 500 feral animals removed over 14 days last year.
The 196 deer, 273 pigs, 31 goats and one fox removed were in addition to hundreds killed during three separate hunts in the last 12 months.
Advertisement
A reduction in undergrowth resulting from the Black Summer bushfires has made it easier for the feral pests to push in from NSW, adding to resident pig and deer populations in the ACT.
An incursion of horses, thought to be domestic rather than brumbies, have also been observed in the eastern side of the park.
The unwanted visitors have resulted in increased investment in annual feral animal management, with ACT rangers and contractors embarking on the next hunt in 2023.
Geoffrey Rutledge, deputy director-general, environment, water and emissions reduction at ACT government, said heavy-hoofed animals such as pigs and deer were trampling ecosystems in the park while it was still in recovery.
He said the result was significant damage to bogs and fens at a time they were least equipped to handle it.
The total cost of the aerial component of the operation for 2022 was $231,000, with funding provided primarily by the Australian government through the National Landcare Program.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced Australia's first national approach to tackling biosecurity on Tuesday, following a significant push from industry.
The federal government will review responsibilities of each jurisdiction, increase surveillance programs, boost awareness and education campaigns and undertake preparedness exercises, as part of the plan.
Mr Rutledge said this year had already seen a heightened federal response to biosecurity, due to national concern over incursions of threats including foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.
He said it was important the national plan addressed ACT specific threats as the new and emerging threats identified this year would only increase as the climate changed.
While post-fire monitoring won't be finalised until later in the year, early analysis of camera data indicated feral deer and pig populations that invaded the Upper Cotter region post bushfires were now declining.
READ ALSO:
An ACT government spokesperson said the results from the aerial program were particularly encouraging as the Upper Cotter was an important source of potable water for Canberra.
"These results indicate that the overall population is decreasing as a result of control efforts," the spokesperson said.
ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the first ever National Biosecurity Strategy was significant, with national collaboration particularly important for smaller jurisdictions like the ACT.
Advertisement
"In the face of climate change, biosecurity threats will become more of an issue. From bees, to cows, to pigs and mosquitos, biosecurity threats have been on the minds of many of us recently," Minister Vassarotti said.
"We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with our jurisdictional colleagues, in particular our neighbours NSW."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.